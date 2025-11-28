North Korean fingerprints on $30 million hack of South Korea's largest cryptocurrency exchange, says Seoul

Public petition against early morning delivery ban garners 27,000 signatures in two weeks

Related Stories

Upbit halts transactions after hacking of $30M in assets detected

Virtual-asset witching hour is nigh, and only one passes muster

Dunamu sued for delay in Luna transfer and resulting loss

Only 1 crypto exchange approved 1 day ahead of big deadline

Dunamu says it's not under Kakao, and don't you dare say it is