Personal info of 6.1 million Netmarble users, employees leaked in suspected hacking

Game publisher Netmarble said on Thursday that the personal data of 6.1 million users and employees has been leaked in a possible hacking attempt targeting its PC game site.“We have confirmed and are responding to a customer data leak caused by an external hacking attempt on Nov. 22,” Netmarble said in a notice posted on its website.Leaked information includes customers' names, birthdates and passwords; internet cafe owners' names and emails; and current and former employees' names, emails and phone numbers.Netmarble stressed that highly sensitive information, such as identification numbers, was not compromised.“We sincerely apologize for the personal information leak due to this hacking incident,” the company said. “We are conducting an extensive inspection of our entire system and will spare no effort in establishing measures to prevent a recurrence.”Yonhap