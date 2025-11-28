 President Lee extends his condolences following the deadly Hong Kong fire
Published: 28 Nov. 2025, 17:33
President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a meeting with senior aides at the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Nov. 27. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

President Lee Jae Myung on Friday extended his condolences following the deadly fire at an apartment complex in Hong Kong.
 
In a Facebook post, Lee wrote, “The massive fire in Hong Kong has resulted in a great loss of life, leaving the Republic of Korea and the world in deep sorrow,” adding, “I extend my deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to our neighbors in the region upon hearing the tragic news.”
 

“I pray for the souls of those who have lost their lives in this tragedy and offer my sincere condolences to the bereaved families. I wish to convey my sympathy to all, and, standing in solidarity, I hope for swift recovery and restoration.”
 
The president went on to commend the rescue efforts: “Furthermore, I express my profound respect for and pay tribute to the hundreds of rescue workers and volunteers working tirelessly on the scene.”
 
He concluded by saying, “I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and the safe return of the missing.”
 
Lee’s message was posted in Korean, English and Chinese.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
