Samsung Electronics' chairman's son to be commissioned as Navy officer
Published: 28 Nov. 2025, 13:07 Updated: 28 Nov. 2025, 13:13
- KIM JU-YEON
The son of Lee Jae-yong, the head of Korea's largest conglomerate and the country's second richest man, will be commissioned as a Navy officer in a ceremony at 2 p.m. on Friday, having completed 11 weeks of training.
Lee's son Lee Ji-ho will serve as the flag representative at the commissioning ceremony for 89 new Navy and Marine Corps officers at the Korea Naval Academy in Changwon, South Gyeongsang, according to Navy officials.
The ceremony will feature a national salute and an awards presentation, after which incoming officers will swear the commissioning oath and receive their rank insignia pins.
An Aegis-built Sejong the Great-class destroyer, one of Korea's largest guided-missile warships; a troopship; and a submarine will also be deployed in the waters off the Naval Academy to mark the occasion.
Around 1,300 attendees, including the candidates' families and Navy commanders, are expected to attend the ceremony, including Lee Jae-yong and Lee Ji-ho's mother — Lim Se-ryeong, the vice chairperson of Daesang Holdings — according to local outlets. The Samsung Electronics executive chairman was not present at his son's entry ceremony.
The younger Lee, who was born in the United States in 2000, joined the Navy in September after renouncing his U.S. citizenship. He will serve as an interpreter officer, the Navy said.
