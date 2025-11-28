 Sunfull chair's AI platform recognized at App Award Korea
Published: 28 Nov. 2025, 15:39
Sunfull Foundation Founder and Chair Min Byoung-chul poses for a photograph to show how ChatKind platform operates in an undated photo. [SUNFULL FOUNDATION]

Sunfull Foundation Founder and Chair Min Byoung-chul — who developed a “compliment-reward AI platform” — won the Grand Prize in AI Innovation and Social Contribution at the 18th App Award Korea 2025 earlier this month.
 
The AI platform, dubbed ChatKind, evaluates compliments, encouragement and appreciative language posted on the platform and grades their so-called kindness score, which later translates into real-life incentives, such as vouchers and paid leave for users.
 
The platform is available in workplaces and schools, encouraging colleagues and classmates to share kind words among them. It embodies its slogan — "Post Kind Comments and Get Rewards" — by converting positive language in cyberspace into actual social compensation and making digital space more altruistic.
 

ChatKind was launched in September this year. The service was adopted by a few organizations, including the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, hotels and schools for a better social environment encouraging positive language usage.
 
Min, an endowed chair professor at Chung-Ang University, said the honor of the prize belongs to those who believe in the power of “kindness and the positive potential of AI” after receiving the award on Nov. 13.
 
“I hope technology becomes a tool that connects people warmly and adds real value to human life,” Min added.
 
The service is a technological expansion of Min’s 18-year-long pursuit, during which he has spearheaded the Sunfull Movement — social activism to spread positive comments and prevent malicious expressions on cyberspace.
 
Park Il-jun, executive vice chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, whose office uses the service, said that ChatKind “injected kindness into companies.”
 
Min has led the Sunfull Movement since 2007 and established the foundation. Sunfull is named after the Korean term for positive comments. He is an endowed chair professor at Chung-Ang University's Business School. 

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
