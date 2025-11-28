Korea’s fourth Nuri launch marks step toward a private space industry

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Korea’s homegrown Nuri (KSLV-II) rocket completed its fourth launch early Thursday, signaling another step forward for the country’s space program. The rocket lifted off from the Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Jeolla, at 1:13 a.m. and reached its target altitude of 600 kilometers. All 13 satellites on board — the main payload, the third next-generation medium-sized satellite, and 12 secondary payloads — separated successfully and established stable communication with ground stations.The launch carries particular meaning because it represents the start of Korea’s shift toward a private-led space industry. This fourth mission is part of the government’s Nuri advancement program, with Hanwha Aerospace serving as the system integration contractor. While the program had been scheduled to begin with the third launch in May 2023, Korea Aerospace Research Institute remained the primary designer and manufacturer at the time. A full technology transfer agreement covering design, assembly and launch operations was not completed until July. Hanwha Aerospace deployed about 180 personnel for the latest launch and plans to increase its involvement for the fifth and sixth missions.The next challenge is to develop a successor to the Nuri program while continuing follow-up launches. On Nov. 25, the National Space Committee confirmed that the next-generation rocket, KSLV-III, will be developed as a methane-fueled reusable launch vehicle. Budget reviews remain, but the decision from Korea’s top space policymaking body is unlikely to be reversed. The project aims to produce a rocket capable of sending a lander to the moon — an ambitious step up from earlier plans for a kerosene-fueled disposable two-stage vehicle. As reusable rockets gain ground globally, led by SpaceX, they have become the new standard for the commercial launch market. The technology threshold is high, but reusability will be essential for competitiveness.Another hurdle is the U.S. International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR). Even if Korea builds its launch vehicle independently, satellites containing U.S.-made components fall under ITAR restrictions, which are intended to prevent the transfer of sensitive military space technologies. Korea will need the same diplomatic skill it demonstrated in lifting missile guidelines and in negotiating nuclear-powered submarine technology to expand its room for maneuver in space development.The Nuri program, scheduled to conclude with its sixth launch in 2027, must be sustained until KSLV-III is ready. More than 300 Korean companies are participating in the project, many investing in space despite limited short-term returns. The government must help create demand so the private sector can build the capabilities needed for long-term growth. A private-led space era will not emerge on its own.