Bears bring back own free agent pitcher Choi Won-joon

The Doosan Bears signed their own free agent pitcher Choi Won-joon to a new four-year contract Friday.The Bears said Choi can make up to 3.8 billion won ($2.6 million) over the next four seasons. The 30-year-old took a signing bonus of 1.8 billion won, and his total salary will be 1.6 billion won. He can earn another 400 million won in incentives.Choi made his KBO debut with the Bears in 2018 and has never pitched for another club. The swingman has made 238 appearances so far, with 140 starts and 98 relief outings, and has gone 44-45 with 13 holds and a save. He has a 4.28 ERA for his career across 834 2/3 innings.The submarine pitcher has thrown at least 100 innings in every season since 2020. In 2025, Choi made 16 starts and pitched 31 games out of the bullpen, going 4-7 with a 4.71 ERA over 107 innings.Choi said although he entered free agency for the first time in his career this winter, he never thought about signing with a team other than the Bears."I've built so many great memories with my teammates here, and I am happy to be able to stay with them," Choi said. "This contract is just the beginning. I know exactly what the team wants from me on and off the field, and I will try to live up to those expectations."The Bears called Choi "one of the stars of our franchise" and noted his career-long commitment to the team."He can still pitch at a high level and eat up a lot of innings," the Bears said. "We expect him to continue to be our leader on the mound and in the clubhouse."The Bears have retained all three of their own free agents this year, having earlier signed outfielder Jo Soo-haeng and pitcher Lee Young-ha. They also inked former Kia Tigers shortstop Park Chan-ho to a four-year deal on Nov. 18, making him the first free agent to find a new home this offseason.Yonhap