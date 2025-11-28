Death toll from floods in Thailand reach 145 as receding waters reveal widespread damage

The death toll from flooding in southern Thailand has reached at least 145, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said on Friday, as receding waters started to reveal devastating damage across the region.More than 1.2 million households and 3.6 million people have been affected by floods triggered by heavy rainfall in 12 southern provinces.Government spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat said in a news conference in Bangkok that the flooding killed 145 people in eight provinces, particularly in Songkhla Province, which recorded at least 110 deaths.He said search and rescue efforts have become more successful after floodwaters started to recede.Songkhla Province recorded a sharp increase in its death toll after flooding began to subside. News reports showed that rescuers gained more access to residential areas that had previously been submerged and recovered more bodies, particularly in Hat Yai, the largest city in the south.The disaster department reported on Friday morning that waters had receded in most of the affected areas, though levels remain high in some locations. The Meteorological Department said that rainfall has decreased in the south but warned of thunderstorms in some areas.The flooding caused severe disruption, leaving thousands of people stranded, rendering streets impassable and submerging low-rise buildings and vehicles.Videos and photos from the affected areas on Friday show damaged roads, fallen power poles, household appliances and debris washed away by floodwaters piled along the streets. Abandoned cars were overturned or stacked on top of one another, apparently swept away by powerful currents.AP