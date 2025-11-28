Hybe donates 500 mln won for Hong Kong fire victims

K-pop giant HYBE and more artists from the industry have donated hundreds of thousands of dollars, joining an outpouring of aid across Asia, to support victims of a deadly apartment fire in Hong Kong, industry sources said Friday.HYBE Music Group APAC, which oversees six affiliated labels, including BigHit Music, Belift Lab and Source Music, contributed 500 million won ($341,390) to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association, according to the sources. The funds will be used in cooperation with a nonprofit organization in Hong Kong to aid families affected by the fire, the company said."We offer our deepest condolences to all those impacted by the tragedy," the company's CEO Yu Dong-ju said in a statement. "We hope our donation brings some comfort and helps speed up recovery efforts."Girl group i-dle also donated 1 million yuan ($141,235) through China's Fosun Foundation. Chinese member Yuqi extended her wishes on social media Wednesday, writing that she hoped "everyone remains safe and sound."YG Entertainment said it had donated 1 million Hong Kong dollars ($128,483) in emergency relief funds via its official Weibo account. GOT7 member Jackson Wang also gave 1 million Hong Kong dollars under his clothing label Team Wang to the Tung Wah Group of Hospitals Foundation.A native of Hong Kong, Wang posted information on local shelters and appealed to followers to ensure that "everyone in need, including animals, receives proper assistance."Earlier, SM Entertainment donated 1 million Hong Kong dollars to the Hong Kong Red Cross. Its groups aespa and Riize also contributed 500,000 and 250,000 Hong Kong dollars, respectively.Yonhap