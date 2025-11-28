 Trump says U.S. will permanently pause migration from 'Third World Countries'
Trump says U.S. will permanently pause migration from 'Third World Countries'

Published: 28 Nov. 2025, 18:26
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after speaking to troops via video from his Mar-a-Lago estate on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 27, in Palm Beach, Florida. [AP/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after speaking to troops via video from his Mar-a-Lago estate on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 27, in Palm Beach, Florida. [AP/YONHAP]

 
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said his administration will work to permanently pause migration from all "Third World Countries" to allow the U.S. system to fully recover.
 
Trump also said on social media platform Truth Social that he will end all federal benefits and subsidies to "noncitizens," adding that he will "denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any foreign national who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western civilization."
 
Trump's comments came following the death of a National Guard member on Thursday after being shot near the White House in an ambush that investigators say was carried out by an Afghan national.
 

Reuters
