[단독] 알래스카 주지사, “한국 LNG 프로젝트 참여 확실…12월 중 정식 계약 발표”
Published: 29 Nov. 2025, 07:00
- SARAH CHEA
한국의 대표 영어신문, 코리아중앙데일리가 특종과 단독 인터뷰를 한글로 요약해 드립니다. 독자들의 많은 성원 바랍니다.
미국 도널드 트럼프 행정부가 추진하는 알래스카 액화천연가스(LNG) 개발 프로젝트 파이프라인 건설에 한국이 최종 참여하는 것으로 확인됐다. 그동안 양 정부는 이 사업에 한국 측 대미 투자 펀드 2000억 달러(290조원)가 투입되는가를 두고 엇갈린 입장을 보여왔다.
마이크 던리비 알래스카 주지사는 지난 26일 코리아중앙데일리와의 전화인터뷰에서 포스코인터내셔널과 철강 공급 및 LNG 구매 관련 본계약이 12월 중에 발표된다고 밝혔다.
던비리 주지사는 “미국 정부와 한국 정부는 이 프로젝트에 대한 한국 측의 정확한 투자 규모, LNG 구매량 등에 대한 논의가 계속되고 있다”면서 “포스코인터내셔널과 이미 의향서를 체결했으며 법적 구속력이 있는 정식 계약(hard agreement)으로 옮기기 위한 절차를 밟고 있다”고 말했다. 또 “다음달(12월) 중 본계약을 체결할 예정”이라고 강조했다.
그가 말한 정식 계약은 포스코인터내셔널이 지난 9월 알래스카 LNG 개발사 글렌파른과 체결한 예비 계약(pre-agreement)을 한 단계 발전시킨 것이다. 알래스카로부터 연간 LNG 100만 t을 20년 간 받는 동시에 가스관용 철강을 공급하는 조건이다. 해당 파트너십에는 프로젝트 지분 투자도 포함되어 있다.
던리비 주지사는 “트럼프 행정부가 이 프로젝트를 전폭적으로 지원하고 있다”며 “한국에는 철강, 운송, LNG 액화 플랜트 모듈화 등 다양한 분야의 기업이 있어 포스코 외에도 여러 기업과도 협의를 진행 중”이라고 덧붙였다.
한국 정부는 관세협상 타결 이후 알래스카 프로젝트 투자 관련 논의가 없다고 전해왔다. 김정관 산업통상자원부 장관은 지난달 6일 국회에서 열린 예산결산특별위원회 전체회의에서 알래스카 가스관 사업에 대해 ‘하이 리스크 사업(고위험 사업)’이라 대미 투자 펀드에 들어오기 쉽지 않다고 밝혔다. 하지만 하워드 러트닉 미 상무부장관은 지난 10월 30일 관세 협상 타결 직후 개인 X(옛 트위터) 계정에 알래스카 천연가스 파이프라인이 한국 투자 리스트에 포함된다고 적은 바 있어 혼선을 빚어왔다.
포스코는 이에 대해 "본계약 시기는 아직 미정"이라며 선을 그었다.
한국 정부가 그간 신중한 입장을 보인 이유는 프로젝트의 사업성 및 투자 회수 여부가 불확실하기 때문이다. 알래스카 LNG 프로젝트는 북부 프루도베이 가스전에서 추출한 천연가스를 약 1300km 떨어진 부동항까지 파이프라인으로 운송한 뒤 수출하는 초대형 사업이다. 투자액은 약 440억 달러에 달하며 완공까지 10년 이상이 소요될 전망이다.
알래스카는 극지에 인접한 지역 특성상 기후가 매우 가혹해 자원 개발 비용이 크게 증가한다. 결국 높은 비용 대비 수익성은 낮다. 여기에 미국 내 환경 보호 기조에 따라 정권이 바뀔 때마다 정책 방향이 크게 달라지는 점도 부담 요소로 지적된다. 이 때문에 2010년대에도 미국과 영국의 자원 개발 회사들이 잇따라 알래스카 개발 사업에서 철수한 전적이 있다.
그럼에도 던리비 주지사는 한국은 지리적 조건 등 강점이 있다고 주장한다. 앵커리지에서 한국까지 8일 안에 운반할 수 있다는 것이다. 향후 일정에 대해 그는 “내년 1월 파이프라인 투자 최종 결정(FID)이 내려지고, 이후 발주가 진행돼 내년 8월 본격적인 공사가 시작될 것”이라고 말했다.
미국은 알래스카 프로젝트를 통해 아시아에 연간 2000만 t의 LNG를 판매할 계획이다. 프로젝트 주 사업자인 글렌파른은 포스코인터내셔널 100만 t, 일본 JERA 200만 t, 도쿄가스 100만 t, 태국 PTT 200만 t, 대만 CPC 600만 t 등 전체 물량 60%의 수요처를 확보했다고 밝혔다. 최근엔 남은 물량인 800만 t을 미·중 관세 협상의 일환으로 중국이 살 수 있다는 전망이 나온다.
영어 원문
Korea will take part in building the pipelines for Alaska’s gigantic $44 billion LNG project, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says, with a legally-binding agreement to be announced within the next month.
This comes amid Seoul’s continued denials of participation, while dovetailing with comments made publicly by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, who argued that a portion of Korea’s $200 billion cash investment in the United States would flow into the Alaska LNG project.
“There are continuing discussions with the U.S. government with Korean officials on how big of an investment Korea is going to be eventually making in this project and how big of an offtake for this gas project,” Dunleavy said during a phone call interview with the Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 26.
“Posco inked the letter of intent in September, and they are defining a process to move to definitive agreements, which would include steel supply, offtakes and other types of investments,” Dunleavy added. “An announcement will be made within the next month on hard agreements.”
The hard agreement appears to represent an upgrade from the pre-agreement that Posco International signed with Glenfarne Group, a leading developer of the Alaska project, in September, which included a 20-year, 1 million-ton LNG supply from Alaska, steel supply for the project’s gas pipelines, and additional stake investments.
Posco International declined to comment by adding that "the timing for a hard agreement has not been decided."
The governor’s assertion sits in pronounced dissonance with Seoul’s stated position to date, given that Korea’s Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan has publicly cast the Alaska project as a “high-risk” business that lies beyond the contours of the nation’s U.S. investment portfolio.
Yet, Lutnick said that U.S. President Donald Trump will “direct $200 billion across projects built in America, including the Alaska Natural Gas Pipeline, energy infrastructure, critical minerals, advanced manufacturing, and AI and quantum computing” on Oct. 30.
Korea’s cautious stance stems from uncertainties over the project’s commercial viability and return on investment. The Alaska LNG project is a massive undertaking that aims to transport natural gas extracted from the Prudhoe Bay field in the state’s far north, roughly 1,300 kilometers (807 miles), via pipeline to a nearby ice-free port for export. It will require an estimated $44 billion in investment, and the project is expected to take more than a decade to complete.
“The Trump administration is behind this project. They believe that this gas could help Korea diversify its gas portfolio so that it doesn't have to rely on one or two or three gas deliveries,” the governor said.
Regarding the project’s commercial prospects, Gov. Dunleavy said an updated economic study, scheduled to conclude in December, suggests the venture would be both feasible and economically viable.
“The next step in January is a final investment decision on the pipe, and at that point they will order pipe, and that the pipe should be in Alaska by next August, which begins the actual construction of the project.”
“So I think once the investment decision is made in January, you will see a large number of entities wanting to participate and move,” he added.
The governor also touted Korea’s geographical proximity as a significant advantage for Alaska, noting that it takes only eight days to sail from Anchorage to Korea.
“There are many firms in Korea that deal with steel, deal with shipping, deal with modularization of things like a liquefaction plant,” he said. “Other than Posco, we’ve been talking to a whole number of different Korean entities for offtakes.”
The project plans to sell 20 million tons of LNG annually to the Asia Pacific, having already secured buyers for 60 percent of the volume.
Including 1 million tons to Posco International, Glenfarne has inked agreements to supply 2 million tons to Japan’s JERA, 1 million tons to Tokyo Gas, 2 million tons to Thailand’s PTT, and 6 million tons to Taiwan’s CPC. However, these arrangements are not legally binding at present.
With 8 million tons remaining, speculation has arisen that China might step in as a buyer as part of ongoing U.S.-China tariff negotiations.
