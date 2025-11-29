Despite Airbus emergency software update, Korean carriers unlikely to experience delays or cancellations
Published: 29 Nov. 2025, 17:48
Over 40 Airbus A320-family aircraft operating in Korea are unlikely to experience flight delays or cancellations despite a global recall over a software issue, according to government officials on Saturday.
According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, six domestic carriers are currently operating A320-family planes: 18 by Korean Air, 24 by Asiana Airlines, 21 by Air Busan, six by Air Seoul, nine by Aero K and two by Parata Air. These include midsize models such as the A320-200, A321-200 and A321-200neo.
Of these, 42 planes, half the domestic fleet, are subject to the recall. Korean Air has 10, Asiana 17, Air Busan 11, Aero K three, Air Seoul one and Parata Air has none.
Officials said all planes subject to the recall require only a software update in the cockpit, which can be completed in under an hour. No older aircraft requiring hardware replacement are in operation in Korea.
Immediately after Airbus announced the recall, the Transport Ministry issued an emergency directive instructing local carriers to implement the required measures. Airbus also notified the airlines to carry out the software updates.
Yoo Kyung-su, director-general for aviation safety at the ministry, said, “Each A320-family aircraft requires less than an hour for the update. About half of the necessary planes have already completed it, and all updates are expected to be finished by the morning of Sunday at the latest.”
The recall was issued on Friday after Airbus identified a software problem that could pose serious safety risks, including unintended sudden drops in altitude. The issue came to light during the investigation of an emergency landing by a JetBlue aircraft in the United States last month, when the software was found to have the potential to cause abrupt altitude changes.
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency sent urgent notices to aviation authorities worldwide, directing that the problematic software be replaced or corrected.
Airlines including Air France have canceled flights, with 35 departures grounded on the same day they received the recall notice, triggering delays and cancellations across multiple countries.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)