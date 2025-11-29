More in Food & Travel

At High1 Resort, even whiskey becomes a source of meditative wellness

Euljiro: Old industrial zone blends grit and creativity, but how much longer will it last?

Korea's retail sector sees potential upside in China-Japan tensions as tourist spending surges

Visa-free travel? Online hype? Why Korea's Gen Z is rushing to visit Shanghai.

Actor Jung Hae-in chosen as new face of Otoki's X.O. Mandu