At High1 Resort, even whiskey becomes a source of meditative wellness
Published: 29 Nov. 2025, 07:00 Updated: 29 Nov. 2025, 08:51
JEONGSEON, Gangwon — "Stare at your glass of whiskey, and examine the emotion that the whiskey's color gives you."
At the instructor's cue, participants of a meditation session at High1 Resort in Jeongseon County, Gangwon, lift their glasses of Johnnie Walker Black to eye level.
"Just as a clear sky can lift your mood and a dark one can weigh you down, colors offer us a wide range of emotions," said instructor Park Da-som. "So today, let's see what emotions this whiskey brings you."
This is High1 Resort's latest wellness program, "Whiskey Meditation," offered at its Balance Care Zone on the seventh floor of High1's Grand Hotel. The zone opened earlier this year as the resort's first space dedicated entirely to health and relaxation. Other programs include ear acupressure sound therapy, a tarot and tea session and body-relaxation yoga.
Park then instructs participants to hold the whiskey in their mouths. "Roll the alcohol with your tongue. Feel its temperature, its texture, everything." And when participants feel they can no longer hold the burning whiskey, Park says, "When you are ready, swallow." Guests are then to jot down whatever emotions or memories surface as the warmth settles into their chest.
The cycle repeats, but with a deeper purpose each round. "Think of the biggest worry, fear or anxiety you've been carrying recently, or a regret from the past. Place it into the glass. Swallow when you have the courage to confront the problem. You may realize that the problem you've been carrying is small enough to swallow in a single sip."
The drink changes seasonally, with vin chaud coming later in the winter. The 50-minute program comes as Kangwon Land, the company behind the resort, has been leaning into wellness and the area's natural surroundings.
High1 Resort — best known for Kangwon Land, the only casino in the country open to both locals and foreigners — may seem like an odd match for a wellness program. But the initiative is part of the company's broader push to position itself on the global stage as a comprehensive hospitality brand.
For a closer encounter with nature, visitors can follow Haneul Forest Trail, a trekking course along Baegun Mountain built in 2017 by Kangwon Land to revitalize the former mining region. Jeongseon was once home to some of Korea's richest anthracite coal deposits, beginning in the 1930s and peaking in the 1970s and 1980s. Along the trail, hikers can encounter reminders of that era, including Dorongi Pond, created when a mining tunnel collapsed. Miners' wives once prayed here, believing that if the salamanders remained alive, their husbands would return safely.
Further up is the 1177 Mine, named for its altitude of 1,177 meters. Restored in 2015, the tunnel preserves the history of Jeongseon's coal boom. A statue of a worker waving with a lunch bag recalls the harsh working conditions of the time, while a bench in front offers a panoramic view of the mountain ridges unfolding in layers.
But the resort is now aiming even higher to attract more visitors. It recently unveiled "K-Hit Master Plan" to transform itself into a "Global Wellpotainment Resort," combining wellness, leports (leisure and sports) and global entertainment. It is the first plan of its kind in the resort's 27-year history.
The ambitious 3-trillion-won ($2.2 billion) plan comes as Japan prepares to open its Osaka integrated resort with a casino in 2030. To remain competitive, Kangwon Land is planning a major expansion that includes a massive grand-dome complex featuring facilities such as media art installations, an indoor garden, and an arena, as well as a K-culture studio park. The casino will be enlarged, and new hotels — a five-star landmark, a four-star grand hotel and a family hotel — will be built, all connected under the dome.
The expansion aims to attract 13.2 million annual visitors and generate 3.6 trillion won in annual revenue.
"This master plan is not a conclusion but a new beginning," said Choi Cheol-kyoo, acting CEO of Kangwon Land, during a briefing at the resort on Nov. 20. "As we execute it, even more advanced ideas will emerge. It will take about ten years of effort to realize this vision fully."
