Korean thrillers highlight female antiheroes in emotionally detached roles

'Hard to believe we're saying goodbye': Actor Lee Soon-jae remembered fondly at funeral

TV personality Alberto Mondi says sorry for remarks about Korea-Japan history

Related Stories

Romance and nostalgia combine in new Netflix film '20th Century Girl'

Production studio SLL to roll out new content in second half of 2025

Korea International Streaming Festival to return to Busan next week

Beat Netflix? 'Yes.' OTTs say. Consolidate? 'No!'

Appeals court upholds life sentence for psychopathic killer