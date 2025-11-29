 Korea, Norway defense chiefs discuss security and arms industry cooperation
Korea, Norway defense chiefs discuss security and arms industry cooperation

Published: 29 Nov. 2025, 09:51 Updated: 29 Nov. 2025, 09:54
Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back, right, discusses strengthening security and defense industry cooperation with his Norwegian counterpart, Tore O. Sandvik, third from left, at Norway’s defense ministry in Oslo on Nov. 28. [MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE]

The defense chiefs from South Korea and Norway held talks in Oslo on Friday and discussed strengthening security and arms industry cooperation, Seoul's defense ministry said.
 

Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back and his Norwegian counterpart, Tore O. Sandvik, agreed to deepen cooperation in future warfare technologies, such as AI and unmanned systems, and to identify other areas of defense partnership through regular talks.
 
Ahn also asked for Norway's consideration of South Korea's Chunmoo rocket artillery system in its acquisition project for long-range precision weapon systems, while hailing Oslo's recent order of more K9 self-propelled howitzers from South Korea. In September, South Korean defense company Hanwha Aerospace signed a deal to supply Norway with 24 additional K9s.
 
Sandvik expressed hope for mutually beneficial arms industry cooperation with South Korea and highlighted the deepening link between Asia and Europe's security amid increasing global uncertainty, according to the ministry.
 
He also voiced hope for expanded bilateral defense cooperation, noting Norway's strategic importance to Arctic defense.
 
Meanwhile, Ahn asked for Oslo's support for Seoul's efforts toward the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Yonhap
tags korea Norway defense K9 oslo seoul

