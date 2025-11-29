 Korea selected as International Maritime Organization top council member for 13th consecutive time
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Korea selected as International Maritime Organization top council member for 13th consecutive time

Published: 29 Nov. 2025, 09:52
Oceans Minister Chun Jae-soo, on screen, speaks during the International Maritime Organization’s 34th general meeting in London on Nov. 28. [MINISTRY OF OCEANS AND FISHERIES]

Oceans Minister Chun Jae-soo, on screen, speaks during the International Maritime Organization’s 34th general meeting in London on Nov. 28. [MINISTRY OF OCEANS AND FISHERIES]

 
Korea has been selected as one of the top council members of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) for the 13th consecutive time, officials said Friday.
 

Related Article

 
Korea was re-elected as a category A member of the IMO Council at the UN shipping agency's 34th general meeting in London, according to the oceans ministry and the foreign ministry.
 
Category A status is awarded every two years to 10 states with the largest interest in providing international shipping services through a general vote. Korea has held the status since 2001.
 
Oceans Minister Chun Jae-soo, who is visiting Britain this week, said Korea's election reaffirmed the country's status as a shipping and shipbuilding powerhouse.
 
“By actively reflecting Korea's position in the establishment and revision of international standards, [we] will support strengthening the competitiveness of the shipping and shipbuilding industries,” he said.

Yonhap
tags IMO oceans ministry seoul UN

More in Diplomacy

Korea selected as International Maritime Organization top council member for 13th consecutive time

Suspected ringleader in murder of Korean student in Cambodia arrested

Algeria to host international conference on the crimes of colonialism in Africa

Ex-police chief appointed as Korea's top envoy to Cambodia amid online scam turmoil

Top military officers of Korea, Canada discuss expanding defense cooperation over phone

Related Stories

Korea to up seafood exports to $4.5 billion by 2027

Seafood buyers eligible for refunds through Jan. 27

Shipbuilders pass annual targets on brisk new orders

Negative reaction

Car carriers booked solid, container ships being considered
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)