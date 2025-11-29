Korea selected as International Maritime Organization top council member for 13th consecutive time
Published: 29 Nov. 2025, 09:52
Korea has been selected as one of the top council members of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) for the 13th consecutive time, officials said Friday.
Korea was re-elected as a category A member of the IMO Council at the UN shipping agency's 34th general meeting in London, according to the oceans ministry and the foreign ministry.
Category A status is awarded every two years to 10 states with the largest interest in providing international shipping services through a general vote. Korea has held the status since 2001.
Oceans Minister Chun Jae-soo, who is visiting Britain this week, said Korea's election reaffirmed the country's status as a shipping and shipbuilding powerhouse.
“By actively reflecting Korea's position in the establishment and revision of international standards, [we] will support strengthening the competitiveness of the shipping and shipbuilding industries,” he said.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
