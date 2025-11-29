Korea selected as International Maritime Organization top council member for 13th consecutive time

Korea has been selected as one of the top council members of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) for the 13th consecutive time, officials said Friday.Korea was re-elected as a category A member of the IMO Council at the UN shipping agency's 34th general meeting in London, according to the oceans ministry and the foreign ministry.Category A status is awarded every two years to 10 states with the largest interest in providing international shipping services through a general vote. Korea has held the status since 2001.Oceans Minister Chun Jae-soo, who is visiting Britain this week, said Korea's election reaffirmed the country's status as a shipping and shipbuilding powerhouse.“By actively reflecting Korea's position in the establishment and revision of international standards, [we] will support strengthening the competitiveness of the shipping and shipbuilding industries,” he said.Yonhap