 Actor Lee Moon-soo, known for film 'Hello Ghost' and TV drama 'Signal,' dies at 76
Published: 29 Nov. 2025, 16:35
Actor Lee Moon-soo in a scene from the 2010 film ″Hello Ghost.″ [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Veteran actor Lee Moon-soo, known for his roles in the tvN's hit series “Signal” (2016) and film “Hello Ghost” (2010), has died after a battle with lung cancer. He was 76.
 
According to the Korean Actors' Association, Lee passed away on the afternoon of Nov. 28 at a hospital in Yangpyeong County, Gyeonggi. He had been receiving treatment since being diagnosed with lung cancer in 2022.
 

A graduate of Seoul Institute of the Arts, Lee joined the National Theater Company of Korea in 1989, performing in plays including “Death of a Salesman,” “1984" and “King Lear.”
 
Lee maintained a steady presence in film and television. He gained wider recognition with the film “Hello Ghost” (2010) and the SBS drama “Daemul” (2010), and showcased his commanding screen presence in the tvN drama “Signal” (2016).
 
In 2010, he was honored with a commendation from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in recognition of his contributions.
 
He is survived by his wife, Yoon Se-sook; his son, Lee Ju-mong; and his daughter-in-law, Lee Young-hwa. The wake is being held at Room No. 2 of Hanyang University Seoul Hospital's funeral hall in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul. The funeral procession is scheduled on Monday at 8:20 a.m., and he will be laid to rest at Eden Memorial Park in Namyangju, Gyeonggi.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
