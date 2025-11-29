More in Social Affairs

Korea's tourism numbers spike as visitors flock to lifestyle stores and museums

Actor Lee Moon-soo, known for film 'Hello Ghost' and TV drama 'Signal,' dies at 76

As scalpers tighten their grip on ticket market, more regular fans are getting squeezed out

Stronger warnings, pictograms on alcohol next year to discourage drunk driving

NIRS data center chief relieved of duty over massive outage after fire