More foreigners than ever staying in Korea, as numbers of seasonal workers and tourists rise
Published: 29 Nov. 2025, 10:43
The number of foreigners staying in Korea has surpassed 2.8 million for the first time, according to government data released on Saturday, a milestone driven in part by a rise in seasonal labor and a steady influx of tourists.
As of October, 2.83 million foreigners resided in the country, a 3.6 percent increase from the previous month, according to immigration data by the Ministry of Justice. The previous peak was in 2019, when the number reached 2.52 million. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the figure plunged to 2.03 million in 2020 and fell further to 1.95 million in 2021.
Long-term residents, or those staying at least 90 days, totaled 2.16 million in October, up 6.3 percent from the previous month. Short-term visitors numbered about 676,000, a 2.7 percent rise.
Seasonal workers accounted for one of the sharpest increases. Holders of E-8 visas, used for temporary employment in agriculture and fisheries, jumped 58.7 percent to 65,000. The number of D-2 student visa holders also grew, rising 22.1 percent to 222,000.
By nationality, Chinese nationals made up the largest share at 34.4 percent, followed by Vietnamese (12.5 percent), Americans (6.9 percent), Thais (6.0 percent), Uzbeks (3.6 percent) and Nepalese (3.2 percent). By age group, people in their 30s accounted for the biggest proportion at 25.8 percent, followed by those in their 20s, 40s and individuals 60 or older.
