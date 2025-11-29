Stronger warnings, pictograms on alcohol next year to discourage drunk driving and drinking during pregnancy
Published: 29 Nov. 2025, 11:27
- CHO JUNG-WOO
Beginning next September, labels on alcoholic beverages in Korea will feature new pictograms and stronger warnings against drunk driving and drinking during pregnancy.
The Ministry of Health and Welfare said Saturday that visuals, including an image of a car indicating the dangers of drunk driving and an icon warning pregnant women against alcohol consumption, will become mandatory on all alcoholic beverages, from soju to beer, under a revised enforcement rule of the National Health Promotion Act.
Under the amendment, labels must include the phrase “Drunk driving can endanger your life and the lives of others,” along with a prohibition image featuring a glass, a bottle and a car.
The warning against drinking during pregnancy will also become more explicit. Although current labels reference risks, the revision requires a clearer message: “Alcohol consumption during pregnancy increases the risk of birth defects and miscarriage,” paired with a prohibition symbol featuring the silhouette of a pregnant woman.
The measure follows an amendment to the National Health Promotion Act announced in March and will take effect on Sept. 19 of next year, giving the alcohol companies time to prepare.
