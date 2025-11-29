Saturday's fortune: Moments bloom where spirits meet
Published: 29 Nov. 2025, 05:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 East
🔹 A joyful, spirited day unfolds
🔹 Follow your heart — you’ve earned that freedom
🔹 Warm laughter fills the home
🔹 Meaning and satisfaction guide the day
🔹 Capture beautiful moments with a photo
🔹 A pleasant time with someone you like
🐮 Ox (1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
🔹 Let grace and dignity shape your words
🔹 Share memories and old stories
🔹 You may teach or guide someone
🔹 Helping each other is the essence of life
🔹 Tasks may take longer than expected
🔹 Love is often expressed through giving
🐯 Tiger (1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 West
🔹 Don’t let trivial things weigh on your mood
🔹 Emotions shouldn’t dictate your choices
🔹 Softness can overcome stubbornness
🔹 Some things frustrate when seen, worry when unseen
🔹 Prioritize safety over speed
🔹 Yielding at the right moment becomes victory
🐰 Rabbit (1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Rainbow | 🧭 West
🔹 Release attachment to the past
🔹 Don’t cling to something that won’t work
🔹 Trust less, expect less
🔹 What you see may differ from reality
🔹 Avoid lending or borrowing money
🔹 Character outweighs appearance today
🐲 Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 North
🔹 Rather than gathering more, use what you have well
🔹 Excess becomes lack — keep balance
🔹 Stay modest and avoid boasting
🔹 Consider your outfit carefully before heading out
🔹 Don’t lose something big while saving something small
🔹 Leave early to avoid delays
🐍 Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Good | 🧭 North
🔹 Human bonds deepen through warmth
🔹 Giving and receiving affection flow naturally
🔹 A spouse or partner is your greatest support
🔹 Mutual affection strengthens today
🔹 Married signs may consider growing their family
🔹 Couples date, singles meet new prospects
🐴 Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 West
🔹 A stroke of good fortune around food or treats
🔹 Today is your youngest day — enjoy it
🔹 A lively, youthful spirit brightens the mood
🔹 Don’t delay — take action now
🔹 Face challenges with confidence
🔹 Courage and initiative shape your path
🐑 Sheep (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
🔹 A smiling day brings blessings
🔹 Warm words and compliments lift spirits
🔹 Discuss household matters together
🔹 Attend invitations when possible
🔹 Spending may exceed your expectations
🔹 Enjoy a drama or movie for relaxation
🐵 Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 West
🔹 A celebration or joyful news shakes the home
🔹 Good things grow when people gather
🔹 More hands, more strength — abundance helps
🔹 Family bonds warm your heart
🔹 Hearts connect with sincerity
🔹 Teamwork builds strong momentum
🐔 Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 North
🔹 Don’t cling to youth or resist time
🔹 With many branches, storms are frequent
🔹 Parents cannot always win against children
🔹 Follow ability, not appearance or formality
🔹 You are unique precisely because you are you
🔹 Envy drains your energy — avoid it
🐶 Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 North
🔹 Sometimes stepping back is the best choice
🔹 Too many voices derail direction
🔹 People matter more than possessions
🔹 Moderate spending greases the wheels of life
🔹 Balance “value” with “joy” when choosing
🔹 Avoid impulse buying today
🐷 Pig (1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Simply living is already a fortunate trade
🔹 A cheerful purchase may brighten your day
🔹 The body may tire, but the heart stays light
🔹 A pleasant meeting or good news arrives
🔹 Lighthearted and refreshing energy surrounds you
🔹 Take action — momentum builds joy
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)