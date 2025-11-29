KBO Runners-up Eagles sign new pitcher Hernandez and reunite with outfielder Perlaza

The Hanwha Eagles announced signings of two Venezuelan players on Saturday, acquiring pitcher Wilkel Hernandez and reuniting with their one-time outfielder Yonathan Perlaza for his second tour of duty in Korea.The Eagles, the 2025 Korean Series runners-up, said Hernandez will make up to $900,000 on his one-year deal. He took a signing bonus of $100,000 and his salary will be $650,000. He can earn another $150,000 in incentives.The 26-year-old right-hander has never pitched in the majors but has 34 games in Triple-A under his belt, all from the 2025 season in the Detroit Tigers system. He went 3-7 with a 4.80 ERA in 114 1/3 innings in those 34 outings, including 19 starts.Over his minor league career, Hernandez has made 152 appearances, including 124 starts, with a 31-42 record and a 4.07 ERA.The Eagles are bringing back Perlaza, the switch hitter who batted .275/.364/.486 with 24 home runs and 70 RBIs with the KBO club in 2024. He signed for up to $1 million — $700,000 in salary, $200,000 in signing bonus and $100,000 in incentives.He spent the 2025 season with the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, and was named the club MVP after batting .307/.391/.510 with 19 home runs and 113 RBIs in 138 games.Perlaza will replace Luis Liberato as the foreign bat in the Eagles' lineup in 2026.KBO teams are allowed to sign up to three foreign-born players, with no more than two pitchers, and an Asian or an Australian player starting in the 2026 season.The Eagles earlier signed Taiwanese pitcher Wang Yan-Cheng as their Asian quota player.In 2025, the Eagles boasted the KBO's most dominant one-two punch at the top of the rotation with Cody Ponce and Ryan Weiss. Ponce was voted the league MVP on Monday after winning the Triple Crown as the league leader with 17 wins, a 1.89 ERA and a record 252 strikeouts. Weiss recorded 16 wins with a 2.87 ERA and 207 strikeouts. The two became the first pair of teammates to each strike out more than 200 batters in the same season.Ponce has apparently drawn interest from major league clubs and may find his way back to the United States, and the Eagles acted quickly to find a new foreign-born starting pitcher.Yonhap