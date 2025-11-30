K-Beauty's global success built on non-traditional approaches to products, consumers and sales
Published: 30 Nov. 2025, 07:00
-
- JIN MIN-JI
- [email protected]
When Karoline Leavitt visited Seoul for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in October, the White House spokesperson made time for more than diplomacy. She also made some K-beauty purchases during an unscheduled stop at Olive Young, Korea’s biggest health and beauty chain.
Her selfie clutching K-beauty staples ricocheted across social media — and promptly set off a minor uproar, as Koreans wondered why an American official had gravitated not to the country’s trendsetting names but to the quietly enduring cult brand Beauty of Joseon.
Other brands she picked up, such as BringGreen and Goodal, may be familiar names for hardcore K-beauty fans, but are far less familiar to casual shoppers. So, did Leavitt miss the mark?
In reality, these kinds of indie brands are actually the main engine behind the K-beauty boom. Many are better known abroad than at home. Its leading players are small, independent brands that first took off overseas and then “re-entered” the Korean market riding global fame. They have their own formulas and strategies for winning over women on the other side of the world.
Kim Yong-chul, an executive director and former CEO of beauty brand TirTir, says he was stunned by the competitive landscape of the Korean cosmetics market, which he likens to “a war of the stars.” In other words, the competition is so fierce that latecomers struggle to get noticed at all. According to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, there are some 36,000 cosmetics sellers in Korea.
Finding answers overseas
Many companies have tasted frustration and even defeat in such an environment. But those who kept searching for an answer eventually found a breakthrough — not in the domestic market, however, but overseas.
Founded in 2019, TirTir first made a splash in Korea with its “Ceramic Cream.” The dewy, glowing makeup look of founder and influencer Lee Yu-bin went viral and naturally drove demand for the product. But after reaching 20 billion won ($13.6 million) in domestic sales, growth hit a plateau. That was around the time the company turned its eyes to Japan and the United States.
“We decided to go all in on overseas markets that others weren’t really chasing,” Kim said. “We made a bold bet to go into a bigger pool and target a more diverse range of skin tones.”
The “Mask Fit Red Cushion” foundation, first launched in Japan in 2022, became TirTir’s killer product. Initially released in three shades suited to East Asian skin tones, it expanded to 20 shades when the brand entered the U.S. market in 2023. Positioning itself as a product “for every woman’s skin tone around the world,” TirTir chose models not from the usual white casting pool, but from Black and Latina communities and other people of color — a declaration of confidence.
The gamble paid off. Reviews poured in on social media in the United States, Malaysia, Europe and other multiethnic markets, racking up hundreds of millions of views and strong word of mouth. When a Black beauty influencer posted a review saying the available shades didn’t quite match her skin tone, that criticism turned into an opportunity: TirTir had already been working on expanding its color range.
Within three weeks of that review, the brand sent her a new set of 30 cushion shades. Thanks to shades that matched dark skin tones perfectly, the product exploded in popularity — and in September 2024, TirTir became the first K-beauty brand to top Amazon’s color cosmetics category. The company logged 273.6 billion won in sales last year, with overseas markets accounting for 90 percent.
The global recognition that K-beauty has built up, in turn, opened new doors for other players that had been active mainly in the domestic market.
“Once our brand started gaining traction in Korea, overseas buyers began reaching out to us first,” said Kim Min-woo, CEO of Fourcompany, which runs beauty brand Abib. The brand earned a reputation at Olive Young as a “sheet mask powerhouse,” catching the eye of Japanese buyers. Strong results on Japanese e-commerce platforms then led to Amazon in the United States, and eventually to a courting call from Costco.
“Among overseas consumers, K-beauty now seems to carry a built-in trust — that it offers good value for money and reliable quality,” Kim said. “At first, we were focused only on Korea, but when inquiries started coming from abroad, we scrambled to expand into overseas markets.”
Son&Park, known as the “Daiso lip balm,” is also seizing new opportunities in overseas beauty retail chains, building on its domestic popularity. Starting as an affordable cosmetics line beloved in Korea, the brand leveraged social media to break into global markets.
“As consumers abroad feel the pinch in their wallets, more of them are trading down from high-priced luxury cosmetics to cheaper alternatives,” said Son&Park CEO Kim Han-sang. “Even discount stores that used to sell mostly near-expiry stock are seeing more beauty customers. As reasonably priced yet high-quality Korean cosmetics gain popularity, we’ve been able to get our products into Cosmed in Taiwan — often dubbed the ‘Olive Young of Taiwan’ — as well as Watsons.”
The overseas successes of indie brands have transformed the structure of Korea’s beauty industry. Since 2023, cosmetics have consistently been the No. 1 export item among Korea’s small- and midsize enterprises. According to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, K-beauty exports in the first half of 2025 reached $5.51 billion, up 14.9 percent, or about $710 million, on year, marking a new record high.
Endless discovery of the target’s interest
K-beauty brands that manage to sustain demand overseas share a common trait: relentless interest in local consumers and meticulous analysis.
The Founders, the company behind beauty brand Anua, actually entered the Japanese market first, listing on e-commerce platform Qoo10 Japan in 2019, the year Anua launched. Japan’s beauty market is far larger than Korea’s, has a steady base of K-content fans and, being geographically close, offers an advantage in logistics costs.
The first thing the company did to crack the market was conduct in-depth consumer interviews. The answers they got were surprisingly simple.
“Japanese consumers were craving midrange cosmetics in the 20,000 to 30,000 won price band,” said a member of The Founders’ Japan team. “They also wanted to buy basic skincare — toner, serum, lotion and cream — as an affordable set rather than as individual items, but there were remarkably few products like that. That’s what we decided to target.”
In spring 2022, Anua launched a limited-edition basic skincare set of four products priced in the upper 50,000 won range, timed to coincide with Qoo10 Japan’s major promotional event, “Mega Wari,” meaning mega discount. The result was a runaway hit.
“The fact that it was a limited item only available during the discount period drove Japanese consumers into a frenzy,” the company official said. “From that year on, Japan became Anua’s biggest market. Following our success, many K-beauty brands began using similar ‘set-play’ strategies to break into Japan.”
“K-beauty companies are shifting their focus from customer relationship management data to review data,” wrote Kim Nan-do, a consumer studies professor at Seoul National University, in his book “K-Beauty Trends,” published in August.
“What stands out now is that companies no longer sit and wait for purchases — they actively induce them,” Prof. Kim said. “By analyzing customer reviews, they identify complaints and positive feedback and then develop differentiated products that directly address those points.”
Cosrx, acquired by Amorepacific in 2023, is a good example. In 2022, it teamed up with an AI big data analytics firm to build a platform that analyzes global consumer reviews in real time, scraping posts from 134 retail platforms across 34 countries and 60 languages.
Its Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser, launched in 2025, was born out of that process. Reviews on North American online platforms revealed that many women in their teens and twenties were struggling with skin troubles caused by excess sebum. Picking up on that insight, the company developed a cleanser tailored to oily, acne-prone skin, which has since become a hit among Gen Z users on Amazon in the United States.
K-beauty’s resurgence also benefited from good timing. Beauty of Joseon — the brand chosen by Leavitt — had focused on the Chinese market since 2017, only to be hit hard when the unofficial ban on Korean cultural imports choked off exports. Facing blocked sales channels, operator Goodai Global had a bold idea: “Who says we can only sell to people living in China?”
The company then set its sights on the United States.
According to Goodai Global, CEO Cheun Ju Hyuk reasoned that “there are 5 million to 7 million ethnic Chinese residents in the United States alone, and targeting just them could generate meaningful sales.” So the company began pushing into the U.S. market.
Beauty of Joseon, which markets itself as a modern hanbang (traditional Korean herbal medicine) brand, highlights natural ingredients like ginseng, green plum and rice and weaves “Korean traditional beauty” into its storytelling. The initial goal was to conquer Chinatowns across the United States — but the brand’s appeal quickly spilled over the metaphorical wall, attracting non-Chinese consumers as well.
The porcelain-smooth complexions of K-pop stars only fueled interest in K-beauty. The brand’s annual sales jumped from around 100 million won in 2020 to 140 billion won in 2023 on the back of its U.S. success.
BY KIM KYUNG MI, NOH YU-RIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)