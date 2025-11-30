 Korea searches for Pokémon master with card game tournament at Coex
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Korea searches for Pokémon master with card game tournament at Coex

Published: 30 Nov. 2025, 16:54
Participants compete in the 2026 Korean League Season 1 Pokémon Card Game tournament at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 30. [YONHAP]

Participants compete in the 2026 Korean League Season 1 Pokémon Card Game tournament at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 30. [YONHAP]

 
Participants compete in the 2026 Korean League Season 1 Pokémon Card Game tournament at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 30. The two-day event, held from Nov. 29, is Korea’s official national qualifier for the 2026 Pokémon World Championships in San Francisco. The tournament consists of five stages from season one to the final and is divided into junior, senior and master divisions by age group.
tags Pokemon Coex

More in Industry

Korea searches for Pokémon master with card game tournament at Coex

EcoPro completes construction of cathode material plant in Hungary

Alarm grows over Coupang data breach that went undetected for 5 months

K-beauty's global success built on nontraditional approaches to products, consumers and sales

Young hopefuls knock on the beauty industry's door, seeking a way into the global trend

Related Stories

The hunt continues

McDonald's takes action against customers who throw out Happy Meals and keep the toys

Korean retailers use Pokemon bread to their advantage for those who gotta catch 'em all

New Pokemon bread varieties may be easier to catch

Pokemon stickers are popping up in more products
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)