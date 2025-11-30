Korea searches for Pokémon master with card game tournament at Coex

Participants compete in the 2026 Korean League Season 1 Pokémon Card Game tournament at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 30. The two-day event, held from Nov. 29, is Korea’s official national qualifier for the 2026 Pokémon World Championships in San Francisco. The tournament consists of five stages from season one to the final and is divided into junior, senior and master divisions by age group.