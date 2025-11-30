Gyeongju's Hwangnidan-gil among Korea Tourism Awards' tourist destinations of the year
Published: 30 Nov. 2025, 10:00
Gyeongju in North Gyeongsang saw another major win this year, following its selection as host of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in October. The city’s Hwangnidan-gil neighborhood was named one of the Korea Tourism Awards’ tourist destinations of the year, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said Friday.
First launched in 2010, the Korea Tourism Awards is one of the country’s most prestigious awards in the tourism sector. The program highlights outstanding tourism resources, organizations and individuals that have contributed to the development of Korean tourism.
“Where tradition meets youth”
Chosen as the Tourist Destination of the Year, Hwangnidan-gil was recognized for showing remarkable growth and performance over the past year. The district was praised as a space where past and present coexist — a destination that blends traditional aesthetics with a youthful atmosphere.
Hanok (traditional Korean house) buildings and old alleyways have been reimagined by young entrepreneurs, enriching Gyeongju’s unique charm. The ministry noted that this blend offers foreign visitors a distinctive experience.
This appeal, powerful among the millennial and Gen Z travelers, has helped propel Hwangnidan-gil into a nationwide tourism hot spot. Social media–driven trends — from restaurant-hopping to taking photos — have further amplified its popularity, establishing the area as one of Gyeongju’s signature year-round attractions.
Tourist numbers surged during the APEC summit period as well. From early October to early November, more than 5.9 million people visited Gyeongju, with foreign tourist arrivals jumping 35 percent year-on-year. Foot traffic naturally spilled into the commercial areas surrounding Hwangnidan-gil, energizing the local economy.
North Gyeongsang tops domestic overnight travel in October
According to Consumer Insight’s “Weekly Travel Behavior and Planning Survey,” which polls 500 people every week, North Gyeongsang ranked No. 1 for domestic overnight travel in October. Overseas travel demand also rose in China amid warming relations between Korea and China.
Nationwide, the domestic overnight travel rate for October stood at 66.5 percent, slightly lower than in 2024. But in the Gyeongsang region, which includes North Gyeongsang, the figure rose to 26.4 percent compared to the same period last year.
“North Gyeongsang has had 18 destinations selected as Korea Tourism Awards from 2010 through last year, which shows just how limitless our region’s tourism potential is,” said Lim Chae-wan, head of tourism policy for North Gyeongsang. “We will continue discovering competitive tourism sites and content that combine the province’s culture, history and nature to offer visitors even more memorable experiences.”
Separately, the Culture Ministry named Daegu’s Sayuwon as a promising tourism destination, Biyang Island in Jeju as an environmentally friendly tourism site, and the Kim Yu-jeong Rail Bike in Chuncheon, Gangwon, as an accessible tourism site.
Haman’s Nakhwa Nori traditional fire show in South Gyeongsang was selected in the regional content category, while Sangha Farm in Gochang, North Jeolla, was chosen as a regional coexistence tourism model.
For innovative tourism policy, the ministry selected Gangjin County in South Jeolla for its “Half-Price Travel for Everyone” (translated) program and Daejeon for its "Family City Marketing Initiative."
Jeju Olle and screenwriter Lim Sang-choon — pen name of the writer behind the Netflix drama “When Life Gives You Tangerines” — were named among the contributors to tourism development.
