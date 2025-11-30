More in K-pop

MAMA Awards remembers those lost in Hong Kong fire with 'healing power of music'

Min Hee-jin emphasizes support for DP after allegations she told ADOR employees not to vote for party

As scalpers tighten their grip on ticket market, more regular fans are getting squeezed out

Day 2 of the 2025 MAMA Awards in Hong Kong — as it happened

Hybe donates 500 million won for Hong Kong fire victims