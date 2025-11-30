T-ara's Ham Eun-jung, director Kim Byung-woo among celebs tying the knot on last day of November
Published: 30 Nov. 2025, 14:34
A host of celebrities are tying the knot Sunday, the final day of November.
Singer-turned-actor Ham Eun-jung of girl group T-ara is marrying film director Kim Byung-woo, known for the thriller “The Terror Live” (2013), in a private ceremony at a hotel in Seoul.
Ham’s agency, Mask Studio, announced the news on Oct. 16, stating that the wedding would be held behind closed doors with only close family and friends in attendance. Ham also shared the news through her social media, writing that she had “decided to start a new chapter with someone who understands and respects my work more than anyone and has quietly stood by me during difficult times.”
The couple reportedly met through a group of film industry acquaintances and stayed in touch for several years before deciding to marry.
Ham, born in 1988, made her debut in 1995 as a child actor and began performing as a member of the girl group T-ara in 2009. She has remained active as an actor, most recently starring in the KBS 2TV drama series “Queen's House,” which wrapped last month. Kim, born in 1980, won the Best New Director award at the Blue Dragon Film Awards in 2013 for “The Terror Live.” He is set to helm the upcoming Netflix sci-fi disaster film “The Great Flood,” scheduled for release in December.
Also marrying on Sunday are entertainer Yoon Jung-soo and broadcaster Won Jin-seo, formerly known as Won Ja-hyeon. The ceremony will be held at a hotel in Gangnam District, southern Seoul.
Won, born in 1983, has worked in various broadcasting roles, including as a KBS reporter, global weather jockey for Weathernews and a traffic caster. Yoon, born in 1972, debuted in 1992 as part of SBS’s first class of comedians and rose to fame through variety shows.
According to Yoon, the two had known each other for more than a decade but their relationship deepened over the past four to five months.
Also getting married Sunday is actor Park Jin-joo.
Park is holding a private wedding ceremony in Seoul, attended only by close friends and family out of consideration for her noncelebrity fiancé.
Her agency, Prain TPC, announced her marriage on Oct. 20, stating that she had “promised to share her life with someone she has built a deep and longstanding trust with.”
Park, born in 1988, debuted in the 2011 film “Sunny” and has since appeared in numerous dramas and films.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)