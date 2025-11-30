 President Lee to deliver special address on anniversary of Yoon's martial law declaration
President Lee to deliver special address on anniversary of Yoon's martial law declaration

Published: 30 Nov. 2025, 16:58
President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a senior presidential secretariat meeting at the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Nov. 27. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a senior presidential secretariat meeting at the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Nov. 27. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
President Lee Jae Myung will deliver a special address next Wednesday, Dec. 3, marking one year since former President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law.
 
According to the presidential office, the address will be accompanied by a press briefing with foreign correspondents and a luncheon with the heads of Korea’s five branches of government, including Chief Justice Jo Hee-de of the Supreme Court.
 

The address is expected to commemorate the people's resistance against political injustice and focus on the promotion of "K-democracy" on the international stage.
 
On Dec. 3 last year, former President Yoon imposed emergency martial law. Hours later, the National Assembly voted in a plenary session to lift the order. Yoon was ousted from office over the move and is currently facing criminal charges for insurrection.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Lee Jae Myung martial law Yoon Suk Yeol

