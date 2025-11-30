Man found dead in Daegu public bathroom fire
Published: 30 Nov. 2025, 12:12
An unidentified man was found dead after a fire broke out in a public restroom in Daegu on Saturday.
According to police, the fire started at around 4:11 p.m. on Saturday in a public restroom in Igok-dong, Dalseo District, Daegu, and was extinguished within about 10 minutes.
Firefighters discovered the burned body of a man at the scene. No signs of foul play have been found in connection with his death.
Police said they confirmed through closed-circuit television footage that the man entered the restroom alone. They are investigating the exact circumstances of the incident.
