 Man found dead in Daegu public bathroom fire
Published: 30 Nov. 2025, 12:12
Police logo is seen at a precinct in Seoul [NEWS1]

An unidentified man was found dead after a fire broke out in a public restroom in Daegu on Saturday.
 
According to police, the fire started at around 4:11 p.m. on Saturday in a public restroom in Igok-dong, Dalseo District, Daegu, and was extinguished within about 10 minutes.
 

Firefighters discovered the burned body of a man at the scene. No signs of foul play have been found in connection with his death.
 
Police said they confirmed through closed-circuit television footage that the man entered the restroom alone. They are investigating the exact circumstances of the incident.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
