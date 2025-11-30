Ulsan defender Jung Seung-hyun confirms ex-coach slapped him after footage goes viral
Published: 30 Nov. 2025, 19:18
Ulsan HD defender Jung Seung-hyun has claimed that he was physically assaulted by former Ulsan manager Shin Tae-yong.
The assertion came on Sunday, after a video of Jung being slapped on the face by Shin went viral online. Jung had been keeping mum on the issues until Sunday, after a K League 1 match against Jeju United at Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium.
“A lot of people who saw the footage have reached out with concern," Jung said. "My parents will be upset when they see it. It didn’t feel good.”
“There were several moments when I thought, ‘Is this really right?’ This isn’t in line with the times we live in. Whether it’s sexual harassment or physical abuse, even if the person doing it doesn’t think so, if the person receiving it feels violated, then it is abuse. I don’t think I was the only one — other players likely felt the same way," he said.
The video was allegedly shot when Shin met with Ulsan team players for the first time. The Ulsan club, which has been filming a yearslong documentary, is reported to have footage that includes the incident.
Asked about allegations that Shin stepped on a player’s foot during training and blew a whistle in their ear, Jung said, “There wouldn’t be rumors if it wasn’t true.” Having previously played in the Middle East, Jung added, “If someone acted like that at a club there, they would have been fired on the spot.” Jung played under Shin at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
“Even the foreign players were shocked,” he said. “[Ulsan captain] Lee Chung-yong said the club would release a statement.”
Fellow defender Kim Young-gwon also said, “There are still things to coordinate with the club [regarding the statement], so I’m holding back for now. But I’m definitely willing to speak out about Shin.”
Shin was appointed head coach of Ulsan in August but was dismissed just 65 days later due to poor results. After his departure, he claimed in media interviews that he was treated as a “puppet coach” and alleged the club and players excluded him. According to Shin, he suggested a sweeping overhaul of the squad following an AFC Champions League match in China, which prompted some veteran players to tell the club they could not work with him. He claimed Ulsan sacked him solely based on the players’ complaints.
Shin denied claims that he physically or verbally abused players, saying his actions were “expressions of affection.” He also rejected allegations that he played golf during a team’s away trip, after a photo surfaced of a golf bag in the luggage compartment of Ulsan’s team bus. On Oct. 18, the Ulsan captain appeared to reference the controversy by performing a “golf swing” celebration after scoring a goal. At the time, he said, “Once we achieve our shameful goal of avoiding relegation, I’ll speak my mind.”
Lee did not speak to the press on Sunday, as he was taken directly to the emergency room after injuring his arm during the match.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK LIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
