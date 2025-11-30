Wildfire breaks out in Ulsan
Published: 30 Nov. 2025, 13:29 Updated: 30 Nov. 2025, 14:17
A wildfire broke out in Ulju County, Ulsan, at around 11:28 a.m. on Sunday.
Authorities deployed seven firefighting helicopters, 28 wildfire response vehicles and 167 personnel to contain the blaze in the wooded area. The main fire was contained by 12:55 p.m.
Ulju County issued a disaster alert message 55 minutes after the fire started, urging residents in nearby areas to evacuate and to exercise caution due to smoke in the area.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
No casualties have been reported due to the fire. Around 2.5 acres of the mountain have reportedly been damaged as of press time.
Updated, Nov. 30, 2025: Added main fire containment time, extent of damage.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)