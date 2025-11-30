A massive breach…

Coupang, Korea’s largest e-commerce company, disclosed a massive data breach affecting 33.7 million customer accounts, one of the largest personal information leaks in the country’s history. The exposed data includes names, email addresses, delivery addresses and phone numbers, though the company says payment information was not compromised. Authorities are investigating the possibility that a former employee from China stole the information over five months, raising concerns about internal security failures. Coupang has suffered four breaches since 2020 despite obtaining ISMS-P certification twice, prompting renewed criticism of the national security framework. The company faces growing calls for accountability and stronger safeguards. [PARK YONG-SEOK]