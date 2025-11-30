Sunday's fortune: Action for some, rest for others
Published: 30 Nov. 2025, 05:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Pride in family and children shines today
🔹 Laughter brightens the home
🔹 Effort pays off — results follow dedication
🔹 A meaningful, fulfilling day unfolds
🔹 A relaxed, comfortable rhythm carries you
🔹 Enjoy a show or treat yourself to fun shopping
🐮 Ox (1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
🔹 Promise shows early — good potential grows
🔹 Your own circle proves most trustworthy
🔹 Substance matters more than style
🔹 Household tasks run best with teamwork
🔹 Giving feels better than receiving today
🔹 Keep things simple and uncluttered
🐯 Tiger (1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West
🔹 Avoid physically strenuous tasks
🔹 Don’t cling too tightly to your children
🔹 Life offers no fixed answers — accept fluidity
🔹 Reconcile with your inner self
🔹 Stay steady and consistent to the end
🔹 Trust less, expect less — protect your energy
🐰 Rabbit (1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West
🔹 Aches and fatigue are natural with age — rest
🔹 Avoid crowded places
🔹 Release something old to make room for new
🔹 Don’t work — choose full rest today
🔹 Couples bicker but reconcile quickly
🔹 Enjoy quiet solitude
🐲 Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Challenging | 🧭 North
🔹 Family, despite differences, is your foundation
🔹 A spouse may prove more reliable than children
🔹 Do not be swayed purely by emotion
🔹 Listening to your partner keeps peace at home
🔹 Prioritize family before outsiders
🔹 Love tastes both sweet and bittersweet
🐍 Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 West
🔹 Life feels filled with gentle joy
🔹 Today may be your best day
🔹 Achieve goals and savor the satisfaction
🔹 Capture precious moments on camera
🔹 Warmth spreads throughout the family
🔹 You take center stage today
🐴 Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 North
🔹 The body ages, but the heart stays young
🔹 Forget age — embrace the moment
🔹 Today is your youngest day
🔹 Lead the home and reach your goals
🔹 Don’t delay — execute your plans
🔹 Act with confidence and initiative
🐑 Sheep (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
🔹 Reminisce and reconnect through stories
🔹 A calm and leisurely day awaits
🔹 You may receive an invitation or meet someone
🔹 Helping others is the heart of humanity
🔹 Balance logic with emotional value
🔹 Gather useful information
🐵 Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 North
🔹 Sometimes watching from afar is enough
🔹 All fingers hurt when bitten — be gentle
🔹 Give without showing off
🔹 Avoid comparisons — stay within your strengths
🔹 Go for antique or refined fashion
🔹 Don’t obsess over trends
🐔 Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 West
🔹 Harmony at home is the root of all fortune
🔹 You act as the emotional pillar of the family
🔹 A lively, bustling household brings joy
🔹 More family, more warmth — numbers help
🔹 Everything feels just right today
🔹 United energy lifts the whole group
🐶 Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
🔹 Familiar things bring the most comfort
🔹 Old friends and old wine are best
🔹 Blend tradition with modernity wisely
🔹 Outfit choices may take extra thought
🔹 Neither good nor bad — a neutral day
🔹 Keep a positive mindset
🐷 Pig (1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Smooth | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 In the age of 100-year lifespans, enjoyment matters
🔹 Stay active and assertive
🔹 Spend, but gains also appear
🔹 Profit outweighs loss today
🔹 Enjoy hobbies and leisure fully
🔹 Everything from head to toe feels just right
🔹 Choose fruits high in water content
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)