 Son Heung-min set for formal Spurs farewell in December
Son Heung-min set for formal Spurs farewell in December

Published: 30 Nov. 2025, 14:57 Updated: 30 Nov. 2025, 15:04
Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min waves to fans whilst holding the Europa League trophy during the lap of appreciation at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on May 25. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min waves to fans whilst holding the Europa League trophy during the lap of appreciation at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on May 25. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Tottenham Hotspur legend Son Heung-min looks set to return to London in December to bid a proper farewell to fans.
 
Son will reportedly attend the Tottenham-Liverpool match in London on Dec. 20 to say farewell, but not to play as a loanee as he ruled out short-term offseason loans to European clubs earlier this year.
 

Son, who captained Spurs and ended the club's 17-year trophy drought by winning the 2024-25 Europa League, left London to play for MLS club Los Angeles FC (LAFC). His final match in a Tottenham shirt came during an exhibition Coupang Play Series match against Newcastle United at Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul on Aug. 3.
 
He never had the chance to bid farewell to fans in London. British media reports suggest that he plans to appear before home fans on Dec. 20 to deliver a proper farewell message.
 
“Because my last match for Tottenham took place in Korea, I never had the chance to say goodbye,” he recently said in a YouTube video shared by Shoot for Love. “I obviously need to return to London and say goodbye to them directly. I think the fans deserve to see me at the stadium and say goodbye in person. It will be a very emotional day."
 
Son, who joined LAFC in the middle of the 2025 MLS season in August, ended his first season in the United States with 12 goals and four assists across 13 MLS appearances.
 
He returned to Korea on Thursday to rest and begin preparations for the 2026 season.
 
Tottenham, meanwhile, have seen an unimpressive start to the 2025-26 season, sitting in 10th place on the Premier League table with five wins, three draws and five losses.
 
Spurs are reportedly considering playing against LAFC for a friendly in Korea in the summer of 2026.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK LIN [[email protected]]
