Judoka Huh Mi-mi continues unbeaten streak after winning final at Abu Dhabi Grand Slam
Published: 30 Nov. 2025, 12:57
Judoka Huh Mi-mi extended her unbeaten streak after a triumph over Giulia Carna of Italy in the women's 57-kilogram final at the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday.
Huh clinched her victory with an ippon in the golden score period at 6 minutes and 18 seconds, sealing fourth straight title after overcoming complications from a shoulder injury.
Huh won gold at last year’s World Championships and silver at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The left shoulder ligament surgery she underwent after the Olympics slowed her in this year's World Championships in June, where she exited in the second round.
Huh stepped back from competition to focus on treatment, which helped her pick up her form again later. She swept titles at the 2025 FISU Summer World University Games in July, the 106th National Sports Festival in October, the Suncheonman National Garden Cup National Judo Championships and 2026 national team first trials on Nov. 2 and then the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam.
She has now won 20 consecutive matches across all competitions.
“This victory feels especially meaningful, so I feel even happier,” Huh said on Saturday. “I shook off the aftereffects of my surgery and regained my confidence. My form is almost back to the level I showed at last year’s World Championships when I won gold and at the Paris Olympics when I won silver. I gain experience with every match so I try to become stronger each time.”
The Abu Dhabi Grand Slam served as her final event of the 2025 season. She plans to skip the Tokyo Grand Slam in December and rest through the end of the year. She will shift her focus to Asian Games preparation at the start of 2026.
The 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, would mark Huh's first appearance at the event.
Huh is a fifth-generation descendant of independence activist Huh Suk, who lived from 1857 to 1920 during the Japanese colonial period (1910-45).
Following her grandmother’s dying wish, she left Japan — where she was born and raised — in 2022 to compete for Korea. She renounced her Japanese citizenship in 2023, giving up her dual nationality.
“I need to learn new techniques and more unorthodox styles. I work hard on that,” she said. “My goal is to sing the Korean national anthem at the Asian Games in Japan, where I grew up.”
BY PIH JU-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
