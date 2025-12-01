Always a silver lining
Published: 01 Dec. 2025, 18:47
Always a silver lining - Silver products are displayed at a jewelry store in Jongno District in central Seoul on Dec. 1. International silver prices have surged 71 percent this year, outpacing gold. Analysts expect the upward trend to continue next year amid supply shortages. [YONHAP]
