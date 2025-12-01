 Korea's exports rise 8.4% on year to $61.04B in November
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Korea's exports rise 8.4% on year to $61.04B in November

Published: 01 Dec. 2025, 09:59
Containers are waiting to be shipped at a port in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi on Nov. 14. [NEWS1]

Containers are waiting to be shipped at a port in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi on Nov. 14. [NEWS1]

 
Korea's exports increased 8.4 percent from a year earlier in November to over $61 billion, extending the winning streak to its sixth consecutive month on the back of strong demand for semiconductors, government data showed Monday.
 
Outbound shipments came to $61.04 billion last month, the highest for any November, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.
 

Related Article

Imports gained 1.2 percent on year to $51.3 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $9.73 billion.
 
Semiconductor exports soared 38.6 percent to an all-time high of $17.26 billion.

Yonhap
tags Export Korea

More in Economy

Authorities begin talks on extending currency swap deal with NPS

Korea's exports rise 8.4% on year to $61.04B in November

Nominal GDP projected to grow — but not in dollars as won keeps tanking

Corporate dollar deposits increase at fastest pace in November

Korea's industrial output declines in October as chipmaking, construction slide

Related Stories

Services are key to Korea becoming 10th largest exporter

Korea's exports jump 12.7% to 42-month high in September

Exports in September post all-time high of $66B on chips and autos

Korean daily exports to the United States fall to near-Covid-19 levels

Gov't to provide $42.1 million worth of export vouchers to SMEs this year
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)