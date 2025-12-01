Korea's exports rise 8.4% on year to $61.04B in November
Published: 01 Dec. 2025, 09:59
Korea's exports increased 8.4 percent from a year earlier in November to over $61 billion, extending the winning streak to its sixth consecutive month on the back of strong demand for semiconductors, government data showed Monday.
Outbound shipments came to $61.04 billion last month, the highest for any November, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.
Imports gained 1.2 percent on year to $51.3 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $9.73 billion.
Semiconductor exports soared 38.6 percent to an all-time high of $17.26 billion.
