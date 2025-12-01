Seoul shares open higher on U.S. gains

Korean stocks opened higher Monday, tracking U.S. gains.The Kospi added 10.14 points, or 0.26 percent, to 4,002.82 in the first 15 minutes of trading.On Friday, Wall Street closed broadly higher, extending its winning streak to a fifth day amid the Thanksgiving holiday. The S&P 500 rose 0.54 percent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.61 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite climbed 0.65 percent.In Seoul, most large-cap shares traded mixed.Chip giant Samsung Electronics increased 0.9 percent, and rival SK hynix gained 1.51 percent. Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution went up 0.67 percent.In contrast, defense giant Hanwha Aerospace decreased 0.92 percent, and No. 1 carmaker Hyundai Motor went down 1.53 percent.The local currency was trading at 1,466 won against the greenback as of 9:15 a.m., down 0.31 percent from the previous session of 1,470.6 won.Yonhap