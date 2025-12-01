GLAD hotels draw travelers to Seoul tourist hot spots amid K-culture boom
Published: 01 Dec. 2025, 17:29
With the recent surge in global tourism, Korea’s hotel industry is coming into the spotlight. The country’s tourism sector expects that the number of foreign visitors to Korea will fully recover to pre-pandemic levels next year. In addition, favorable factors such as visa-free entry for Chinese group tourists and growing interest in K-content, including “K-Pop Demon Hunters,” are expected to boost the performance and value of major hotels in Korea.
Amid these trends, attention toward DL Group’s hotel brand, GLAD, is growing. GLAD hotels are enjoying sharp improvements in performance and rising brand value, driven by their strategic locations, strong brand power and understanding of market trends. With locations that perfectly cater to the growing demand for K-culture pilgrimages, GLAD is expected to continue its upward momentum by attracting Gen Z travelers and Chinese group tourists.
GLAD Yeouido’s prime location has made it popular among domestic and international business travelers, foreign tourists and locals wanting staycations. The hotel frequently hosts events held by financial institutions and large corporations, often leading to intense competition for reservations. In addition, seasonal events, such as the Yeouido cherry blossom festival, continue to draw attention to the hotel and contribute to its improving performance.
GLAD Gangnam COEX Center, located at Samseong Station, is continuing its strong performance based on MICE-related business travel and foreign tourists to the Gangnam area. Further improvements in performance are expected in line with the government’s plan to foster the MICE industry, while additional growth is anticipated due to major development projects, including the Jamsil MICE complex and the Samseong Station integrated transfer center.
GLAD Mapo is also experiencing an influx of guests due to its proximity to K-culture hot spots for foreign tourists. Its location near the Hongdae area allows easy access to must-visit destinations, such as Olive Young, Daiso, and Musinsa, as well as popular cafes. The hotel has also emerged as a trendy “check-in spot” on Gen Z platforms, such as Xiaohongshu, gaining strong attention from women in their 20s and 30s from China.
Analysts say that GLAD Mapo has benefited from understanding changes in travel trends and is well-positioned as Korea’s “K-travel map” continues to grow, thanks to its location near major transportation hubs and popular K-culture spots.
A hotel industry official said, “GLAD Yeouido, Gangnam COEX Center and Mapo have achieved simultaneous growth in revenue and value, driven by the increasing importance of their strategic locations and strong preference among foreign tourists and the 20 to 30 age group.
“GLAD hotels are not merely places to stay but have evolved into a ‘K-culture base camp,’” the official added, noting that the brand has helped rejuvenate the local hospitality industry.
