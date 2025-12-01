Euroconsumer Awards names LG best TV brand
Published: 01 Dec. 2025, 13:59 Updated: 01 Dec. 2025, 14:26
LG Electronics received the best TV brand award at the Euroconsumer Awards 2025, an annual program that evaluates major home appliance brands in Europe, the company said on Monday.
The Euroconsumer Awards is jointly organized by consumer media outlets in Belgium, Portugal, Spain, Italy and Brazil. These outlets belong to International Consumer Research & Testing, an alliance of 37 consumer organizations, including Consumer Reports in the United States and Which in Britain.
The event marked its seventh year and selected top brands by category for the first time. LG Electronics became the first company to win in the TV category. The company earned high scores in expert tests, consumer satisfaction and trust surveys, which led to its selection as the top TV brand.
LG Electronics said the result stems partly from strong consumer reception for its OLED TVs in Europe. The company introduced the world’s first commercially available OLED TV in 2013. Cumulative OLED TV sales in Europe surpassed 10 million units this year; sales first reached 5 million units in 2021 and have doubled in the two years following that milestone.
LG Electronics said European consumers value the high contrast ratio, color accuracy and fast response and refresh rates of its OLED TVs, which suit viewers who prefer high-definition content. The slim design, made possible by the absence of a backlight, also contributes to their popularity.
LG OLED TVs have received top ratings in North America as well. In evaluations by Consumer Reports in the U.S., LG OLED TVs earned the highest scores across every size category in which the company sells OLED models, including 70 inches and above, 65 inches, 55 to 60 inches, 46 to 52 inches and 39 to 43 inches.
“This result recognizes our strong leadership in Europe, one of the most important premium TV markets,” said Lee Chun-guk, LG Electronics’ executive vice president and Europe region representative. “We will continue to deliver the best viewing experience to customers worldwide with LG OLED TVs.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK HAE-LEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)