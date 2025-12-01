HD Hyundai Heavy Industries merges with aims to solidify No. 1 shipbuilder position
Published: 01 Dec. 2025, 11:04
- YOON SO-YEON
HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and HD Hyundai Mipo have officially merged into a single entity under the name HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, with an aim to "solidify its position as the world’s No. 1 shipbuilder."
The two HD Hyundai shipbuilding affiliates completed all merger procedures and began operating as a unified company as of Monday.
The launch comes as major competitors such as China and Japan complete mergers between their largest domestic shipbuilders, accelerating a global restructuring of the shipbuilding industry.
In August, HD Hyundai announced plans to merge the two companies for both quantitative and qualitative growth. By maximizing synergy through consolidation, the company aims to expand and diversify its market presence and secure a decisive competitive edge in the intensifying global shipbuilding race through cutting-edge technologies.
A special focus will be on cooperation with the U.S. market for the so-called MASGA — Make American Shipping Great Again — initiative, as well as in defense sectors. Through a consolidated effort, the new company will aim to hit 37 trillion won ($25.2 billion) by 2035, of which 10 trillion won will come from the defense sector.
The company also plans to accelerate efforts to dominate environmentally friendly next-generation technologies. By integrating the research and development (R&D) and design capabilities of the two companies, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries will expand new technologies from mid-sized vessels to large ships and maintain a substantial technological lead in the future shipbuilding market.
The market reach of the new company is also expected to grow. The merged entity will leverage both companies’ experience in building special-purpose ships — such as icebreakers, which are in rising demand due to Arctic development — to expand its foothold in the segment.
"Today is the day that we open up a new chapter in Korea's shipbuilding history," said HD Hyundai Chairman Chung Ki-sun in a congratulatory video message. “If we combine the two companies’ technological expertise and know-how with the passion of our employees, a new wave of innovation will begin.”
Actor Kim Woo-bin, the model of HD Hyundai’s television commercial, also sent a congratulatory message.
“I hope this merger becomes a leap forward for a stronger shipbuilding industry and a new beginning for a greater Korea,” Kim said in a video message, expressing his support for the newly launched HD Hyundai Heavy Industries.
