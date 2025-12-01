Hanwha Aerospace to present K9 howitzer, Chunmoo rocket system at Egypt defense exhibition

Korean defense giant Hanwha Aerospace Co. said Monday it will participate in a biennial international defense exhibition in Egypt this week to showcase its flagship K9 howitzer and Chunmoo rocket system.The Egypt Defence Expo 2025 will take place from Monday through Thursday in Cairo, with some 450 companies from around the world set to attend.Hanwha Aerospace will showcase actual missile units for its Chunmoo multiple rocket launcher system, including an anti-ship ballistic missile designed to strike moving naval targets, the company said.Models of the K9 self-propelled howitzer and its shells will also be on display, along with the long-range surface-to-air missile system and a counter-unmanned aerial system, at the company's booth.Hanwha Aerospace signed a 2 trillion-won ($1.4 billion) deal in 2022 to export K9 howitzers to Egypt, with deliveries scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2026."We will actively expand into Middle Eastern and African defense markets with integrated security solutions, including the globally proven K9 and Chunmoo," said Sung Il, president of Hanwha Aerospace's Middle East and Africa division.Yonhap