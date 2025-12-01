Hyundai Wia now actively promoting early retirement programs, will other affiliates follow lead?
Published: 01 Dec. 2025, 19:32
Hyundai Motor Group affiliates are accepting applications for voluntary retirement under a program they are referring to as a “career redesign program,” according to company notices shared internally on Monday.
Hyundai Wia announced to employees Monday that it has begun accepting applications for the program, according to industry sources. Eligible applicants are those aged 50 or older — specifically, employees born before Jan. 1, 1976. Depending on how many years remain until retirement, participants may receive up to three years’ worth of salary as severance. This is the first time Hyundai Wia has publicly posted an internal notice using the term “career redesign program” for voluntary retirement.
Hyundai Wia recently appointed a new CEO, Kwon O-sung, born in 1970, who took office in July.
Hyundai Motor Group has been operating career redesign programs across its affiliates since 2022. Details vary by each company, but the program has been set as a regular, always-on feature. However, Hyundai Wia’s decision to post a separate company-wide notice suggests that participation rates under the standing program have been low and that a renewed push is needed to encourage applicants.
“When the company posts an official notice and starts recruiting applicants, it's generally understood that the terms are more favorable than usual,” said an employee at one of the group’s affiliates.
Attention is now focused on whether other Hyundai Motor Group affiliates will follow Hyundai Wia’s lead. Hyundai Mobis, another major affiliate, is reportedly reviewing a rollout of its own version of the program, branded as the “Restart Program.” Last year, the program was offered only to manufacturing workers, but this year, the company is expected to expand it to all employees, including office staff.
Under the program, employees receive a “career transition support payment” equal to half the remaining period until retirement multiplied by their annual salary. In addition, up to 10 million won ($6,800) is offered for career development, and tuition assistance of up to 10 million won per child — capped at 30 million won total — is also included. The initiative is intended to help employees plan for life after retirement, with support offered for career transitions, entrepreneurial ventures or rest and retraining.
