Hyundai aims to promote Korea's hydrogen push at Global CEO Summit in Seoul
Published: 01 Dec. 2025, 17:31
Hyundai Motor Group said Monday it will use a global gathering of hydrogen industry leaders in Seoul to promote Korea’s push to scale up hydrogen technology and infrastructure, as the Hydrogen Council’s Global CEO Summit takes place in the country for the first time.
The Hydrogen Council, launched during the 2017 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, is the only global CEO-led initiative focused on accelerating the shift to clean-energy hydrogen. Major companies in energy, chemicals and transportation are members, and Hyundai Motor Group serves as a co-chair.
This year's event will run from Tuesday through Thursday in Seoul. About 200 participants are expected at the summit, including CEOs and senior executives from roughly 100 member companies as well as government officials from Korea, France, Germany and Australia. They will discuss key tasks for expanding the global hydrogen ecosystem over the next five years.
Hyundai Motor Group said it will run hydrogen-powered mobility services and test-driving programs during the event to highlight its technology. It will provide 56 vehicles for protocol and guest transport, including 50 Nexo hydrogen-powered vehicles and six Universe Fuel Cell hydrogen buses. All transportation for the summit will operate on hydrogen vehicles.
Attendees will test-drive the Nexo and visit infrastructure sites, such as the National Assembly hydrogen charging station in western Seoul.
The Nexo delivers a maximum output of 150 kilowatts and can travel up to 720 kilometers (447 miles) on a full charge, according to the company. The model has also completed a 1,400-kilometer drive on a single charge.
Hyundai Motor Group will also host a “Korean Market Session” with domestic member companies of the Hydrogen Council to share strategies and policy cooperation cases that support the expansion of the hydrogen ecosystem.
Chang Jae-hoon, vice chair of Hyundai Motor Group, said the summit "highlights the industry's dedication to hydrogen technology" and also "reinforces our collective commitment to turn vision into action."
"As demand becomes our next big test, public-private collaboration will be essential to realize hydrogen’s full potential in the next phase of scale-up," he added.
BY PARK YOUNG-WOO
