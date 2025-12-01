 Kakao completes spin-off of No. 2 internet portal Daum after 11 years
Kakao completes spin-off of No. 2 internet portal Daum after 11 years

Published: 01 Dec. 2025, 17:54
A logo of Kakao

Kakao has completed the legal and administrative procedure to spin off Daum, fully separating the country's second-largest internet portal from the company, industry sources said Monday.
 
Daum's service provider has been officially changed to AXZ Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Kakao, as of Monday, according to the sources. Daum's terms and conditions have also been updated to list AXZ as the operator.
 
As a result, the companies are now fully separated, coming 11 years after they merged in 2014.
 
"We have completed system checks related to the change in Daum's service provider," a Kakao representative said. "We plan to wrap up the business transfer by the end of the year."
 
The company said users can continue logging into Daum with their integrated Kakao accounts and access services without disruption.
 
Kakao announced the spinoff plan in May as part of its broader strategy to revive Daum's competitiveness amid a declining market share.
 
 

Yonhap
