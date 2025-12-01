Korean companies holding back, cutting back for 2026 due to trade policies and global slowdown

Hyundai aims to promote Korea's hydrogen push at Global CEO Summit in Seoul

Korea's export figures hit record high for six consecutive months

Kakao completes spin-off of No. 2 internet portal Daum after 11 years

Related Stories

Korean companies search for solutions as Trump's 25% auto parts tariff goes into effect

Exports down 16.7% during first 20 days of November

Korea’s registered vehicles top 26 million as environmentally friendly cars pass 10% milestone

Sales of U.S. cars rise in Korea amid nontariff barrier discussions

Hyundai, Mercedes and 2 others to recall over 24,000 vehicles due to faulty parts