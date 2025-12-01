Empty yet full: The stone garden of Ryoanji (KOR)

A rectangular courtyard bordered by an old earthen wall, streaked with dried moss, frames a sparse composition of gravel and stone. Across the raked surface, stones sit in small clusters of two or three, each surrounded by soft patches of rounded moss. Visitors fill the raised wooden platform along one side of the yard, watching the simple garden in near silence as if waiting for something to emerge from its restraint.Viewed closely, the gravel reveals faint patterns shaped by a rake, creating the impression of waves moving across an open sea. The stones appear like islands before fading back into their own material simplicity. This is the stone garden of Ryoanji in Kyoto, a landmark of Japanese Zen aesthetics.Traditional Japanese gardens fall broadly into two categories. Thestyle uses a large pond and artificial hills to form a landscaped path for strolling, often developed as leisure grounds for the aristocracy. Thestyle, by contrast, removes water and relies on gravel, sand and stone to shape a garden meant for viewing rather than walking. These dry landscapes were usually created at Zen temples as spaces for meditation. Ryoanji’s stone garden is one of the most noted examples, attached to the quarters of a senior monk.The grounds once served as an estate for the Fujiwara clan, the most powerful aristocratic family of the 11th century. A pond from that earlier chisenkaiyu layout remains within the temple precincts. During the Muromachi shogunate, Hosokawa Katsumoto founded Ryoanji in 1450, and the stone garden was created around the same time. Today, fifteen stones are arranged in five irregular groups of two, three and five. The placement is intentional: From no single vantage point can all fifteen be seen at once, a design that adds to the garden’s quiet sense of mystery.A 17th-century text describes the larger stones as representing a tiger and her cubs crossing water. Other interpretations imagine mountain peaks rising from the ocean, or read the layout as a mathematical expression of odd-numbered symmetry. Some argue the arrangement is simply an abstract composition of natural objects. The garden invites such openness. A viewer may see tigers, islands, peaks or nothing beyond stone itself. If Zen practice aims to clear distraction through concentration, this garden offers an ideal setting for that discipline.오래되어 마른 이끼가 핀 흙담을 쳐 직사각형 마당을 둘렀다. 마당 전체에 깔린 잔자갈 바닥 군데군데 2~3개 불규칙하게 돌들이 놓였다. 둥그런 이끼들이 돌 주위를 에워쌀 뿐, 그게 전부다. 마당 한편의 높은 마루를 가득 메워 앉은 방문객들은 이 단순하기 그지없는 정원을 소리 없이 바라보고 또 바라본다. 자세히 보면 자갈들은 일정한 패턴이 있어 마치 파도가 일렁이는 망망대해 같다. 크고 작은 돌들은 바다에 떠 있는 섬 같다가도 다시 단순한 돌이 되기도 한다. 일본의 옛 수도, 교토에 있는 료안지(龍安寺)의 돌 정원 풍경이다.일본의 전통 정원은 크게 두 가지로 분류한다. 치센카이유(池泉回遊) 정원은 큰 연못과 인공 산을 만들어 산책하는 곳이다. 주로 귀족들의 여가용으로 조성되었다. 가레산스이(枯山水) 정원은 물이 없이 자갈과 모래와 돌로 조성한 조망용 정원이다. 주로 선종 사찰에서 명상을 위해 조성했고, 료안지의 돌 정원은 선승의 방장에 부속된 대표적인 가레산스이 정원이다.료안지 땅은 11세기에 당대 최고의 귀족인 후지와라 가문의 별장이었다. 이때 조성한 치센카이유 연못도 경내에 남아있다. 무로마치 막부 시대, 1450년에 무장 호소가와 가츠모토가 료안지를 창건했고 돌 정원도 그 무렵 조성했다. 현재는 15개의 돌을 2개, 3개, 5개씩 모아 5개의 그룹으로 불규칙하게 배치했다. 어느 각도에서 보아도 15개 돌을 한꺼번에 볼 수 없도록 배열되어 신비함을 더한다.17세기 문헌에는 “정원의 큰 돌은 물을 건너는 호랑이 가족”이라 기록했다. 대양에 떠 있는 산봉우리라고도 하고, 또는 홀수의 평행 법칙이라는 수학적 분석도 있다. 단지 자연물들의 추상적인 구성일 뿐이라 해석하기도 한다. 일체유심조! 보는 이의 마음에 따라 호랑이일 수도, 봉우리일 수도, 단지 돌일 수도 있다. 집중과 명상으로 미혹을 걷어 내는 것이 선(禪)이라면, 이 돌 정원이야말로 선 수행에 안성맞춤이다.