'A dream journey': Girl group NMIXX kicks off first world tour with two concerts in Incheon
Published: 01 Dec. 2025, 17:55
- SHIN HA-NEE
INCHEON — It’s been a long time coming. Girl group NMIXX has finally embarked on its first world tour — titled “Episode 1: Zero Frontier” — since its debut in 2022, and the members kicked it off with two sold-out shows at Inspire Arena in Incheon on Saturday and Sunday.
From the start, NMIXX appeared determined to ensure that the concert would be worth its fans' while, especially as it comes after the sextet's landmark year, during which they made a major career breakthrough with their first full-length album, “Blue Valentine.” The title track even pushed past “Golden” from the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack on multiple streaming charts and music programs — the group's highest achievement to date.
“There have been a lot of dreamlike things happening to us this year,” said member Bae to fans at the concert on Sunday. “Are you ready to continue on this dream journey together?”
On the second and final night of the two-day kickoff, NMIXX delivered its signature sound with a live band, a fitting choice for a group known for its solid and strong live vocals.
The concert's nearly three-hour run started with the group's debut single, “O.O” (2022), followed by “Phoenix,” “Run for Roses” (2024), “Sonar” (2024) and “Rico,” performed nonstop.
The members took a short breather and introduced the tour, after which they performed “See that?” (2024), with the song's iconic bass line amplified by the venue and the energy of the live band.
While all six members — Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo and Kyujin — sounded just like they do in the studio, Lily stood out with her soaring high notes in songs such as “Break the Wall” (2024), proving why she is one of the group's main vocalists. Later, during “High Horse,” named one of the 25 Best K-pop songs of 2025 in July by Billboard, Kyujin and Bae presented a duo dance performance, their silhouettes shown in black against a white screen, heightening the song’s dramatic vibe.
After an intense buildup — with “Papillon,” “Slingshot” and “Reality Hurts,” which were accompanied by generous bursts of pyrotechnics — the first major highlight of the night started with “DICE” (2022), followed by “Tank” (2022) and “Love Me Like This” (2023), before culminating in, of course, “Blue Valentine.” A floral scent that had been faintly present throughout the venue intensified during “Love Me Like This” as part of the multisensory production design.
As NMIXX tirelessly poured its heart into the set list, its fans, NSWER, matched the group’s energy with passionate cheers and roaring fan chants, with some shouting “NMIXX, fighting!” — meaning “keep going” or “good luck” in Korean — and “You’re amazing!” in between performances. The group’s official light stick, which has a spinning whale inside, created a sea of moving lights in the sold-out arena, suiting the night’s theme of embarking on a voyage.
“This concert has been my dream and a goal,” said Kyujin during the encore as a soft piano track played in the background. “It feels like tonight is proof of all the efforts we’ve put in so far. As much as I feel proud of it, I hope NSWER is proud too.”
Haewon, who playfully asked for a more upbeat soundtrack for the moment, said, “When I went to other concerts, I used to think, ‘Wow, I’m so jealous that they get paid to do what they love.’”
“When I look at you [NSWER] now, I think, ‘Wow, I’m living an unbelievable life,’” she continued. “Thank you so much for being with us, and I’ll do my best to be a singer that you can be proud of.”
The other stops in NMIXX’s world tour have yet to be announced, but Lily ended the night with a promise: “We will definitely get to you soon.”
