 Boy band NCT's Doyoung to release new single
Published: 01 Dec. 2025, 13:32
Cover for Doyoung's new single ″Promise″ [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band NCT's Doyoung will release his new single on Dec. 9.
 
The single includes two tracks: the title track “Promise” and “Whistle” featuring girl group Kiss of Life's Belle. The songs “hold special meaning as they express Doyoung’s heartfelt gratitude toward his fans for their constant love and support,” according to his agency, SM Entertainment.
 

The single will be released in both digital and physical formats on Dec. 9, with preorders available starting Monday at online and offline music stores.
 
Doyoung released his first solo album “Youth” in April 2024, featuring the lead track “Little Light.” He debuted in 2016 as a member of NCT U and is also active in the band’s other subunits, NCT 127 and NCT DoJaeJung.
 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags NCT Doyoung Korea SM Entertainment

