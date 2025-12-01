More in K-pop

Boy band NCT's Doyoung to release new single

Ex-member of boy band Winner to stand trial for DUI

Girl's Generation's Taeyeon's 10th anniversary album 'greets her past and future self'

Stray Kids scores 8th No. 1 album on Billboard 200 with 'Do It'

SHINee's Minho to release new single 'Tempo' on Dec. 15