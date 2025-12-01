 Girl's Generation's Taeyeon's 10th anniversary album 'greets her past and future self'
Published: 01 Dec. 2025, 12:29
Girls' Generation member Taeyeon [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Ten years into transforming from a member of Girls' Generation to a solo artist, Taeyeon dedicates her celebratory song “Panorama” to herself, her fans and the proud woman she wants to become in the next decade.
 
Taeyeon will release her compilation album “Panorama” on Monday at 6 p.m. The album will include the title track, along with 23 of her most career-defining songs from her discography.
 

“I sing with gratitude for everyone who’s been with me on this journey,” Taeyeon said. “With this 10th anniversary, I hope to show an even better version of myself.”
 
The title track “Panorama” is a pop-rock song that blends the piano with vibrant synths, as well as intense drumbeats and guitar riffs. The lyrics “greet both the past and future,” while Taeyeon’s delicate yet powerful vocals “deliver catharsis and emotional depth,” according to Taeyeon's agency, SM Entertainment.
 
“It’s about sending a heartfelt greeting to my past and future self,” Taeyeon said. “It’s a song born from my thoughts about my fans.”
 
The album also features a newly mixed version of “Time Lapse” (2017), produced by Kim Jong-wan, the vocalist of the band Nell; a remake of her debut hit “I” (2015); and a CD-only live studio session version of “Panorama.”
 
“‘I’ is such a signature song for me. It holds a special place in my heart,” Taeyeon said. “While I love releasing new songs, I also wanted to reinterpret my earlier tracks from a new perspective.”
 
Taeyeon made her debut as the leader of the girl group Girls' Generation in August 2007 and started her solo career with the EP “I” in October 2015. She has since been recognized as one of the best vocalists in K-pop, with R&B hits such as “I” (2015), “11:11” (2016), “Fine” (2017) and more.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
